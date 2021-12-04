CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 543 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $19,862.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $83,962.08.

On Friday, October 8th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

