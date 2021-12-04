Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

CSL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.39. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $243.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

