Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

