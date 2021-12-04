Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

