Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $264.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

