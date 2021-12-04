Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

