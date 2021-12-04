Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $42.72. 298,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.