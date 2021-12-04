CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

