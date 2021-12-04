CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 52,245 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $27.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CBTX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $677.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CBTX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.