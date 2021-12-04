CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.

CCL Industries stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.