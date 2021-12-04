CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.

CCL Industries stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.