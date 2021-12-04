CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint Energy posted solid third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues beatthe Zacks Consensus Estimate.It is investing substantially for upgrading its infrastructure and improving reliability. The company plans to spend $18 billion on infrastructure upgrades. It targets 6-8% annual EPS growth through 2025. In renewables, the stock aims to reduce its operational emissions by 70% by 2035. The company boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a winter storm event in February caused severe disruptions to its customers and markets, which may continue to have negative financial impacts on the company in the near term. Also, its trailing 12-month P/B ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CNP opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

