CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,080 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

