CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $878,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of EPC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

