CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $539,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $250.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

