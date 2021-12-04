CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

