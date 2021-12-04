CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 164 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 597.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $491.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $501.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.