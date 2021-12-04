CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,591 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.48 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,543 shares of company stock worth $42,614,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.