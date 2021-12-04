CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.43 and its 200 day moving average is $240.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

