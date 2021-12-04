Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $1.60 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $172.03 million and $1.60 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,371,916 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

