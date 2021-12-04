Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) versus Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Critical Review

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kaltura alerts:

11.9% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kaltura and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31% Ceridian HCM -8.62% -1.86% -0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kaltura and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ceridian HCM 1 4 7 0 2.50

Kaltura currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 224.40%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $121.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Kaltura’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $120.44 million 4.42 -$58.76 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 18.87 -$4.00 million ($0.56) -187.62

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Kaltura on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.