Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $828,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANET stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. 1,840,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,663. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

