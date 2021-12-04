Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.