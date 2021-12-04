Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.