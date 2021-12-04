ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,629.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $333,752.41 and approximately $4,629.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00091855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.49 or 0.07793210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,612.26 or 1.00038970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.