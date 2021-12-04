Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 1,489,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,207. The company has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.