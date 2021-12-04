Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

