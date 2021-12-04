Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $248.19 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,447 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $248,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

