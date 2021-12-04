Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.44 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $90,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.