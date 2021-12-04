Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $97,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after acquiring an additional 191,173 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $466.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.58 and a 200-day moving average of $471.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

