Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029,558 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $568,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.