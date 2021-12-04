Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,279 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $115,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

