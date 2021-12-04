Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,461 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $122,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

