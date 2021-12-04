Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,154 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $196,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.