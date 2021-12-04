CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CIX. TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.48. 328,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

