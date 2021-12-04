Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Cian has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

