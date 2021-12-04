CIBC Cuts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

