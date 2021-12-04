Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cicero shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 875,000 shares traded.

Cicero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero, Inc engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products.

