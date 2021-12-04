Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.70.

CTAS opened at $427.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.65 and its 200-day moving average is $394.93.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 24.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

