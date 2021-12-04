Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 26,235,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,435,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

