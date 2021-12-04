Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 16,568 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.