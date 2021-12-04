Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $16,094.18

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $16,094.18 and $49.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

