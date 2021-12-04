Citigroup Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $238.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.