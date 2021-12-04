Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.17

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $67,929.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

