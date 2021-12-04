Clarity Financial LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $165.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

