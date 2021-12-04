Clarity Financial LLC Has $632,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.