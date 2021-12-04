Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

