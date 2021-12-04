Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

