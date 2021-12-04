Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $347.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.68 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

