Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $422.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.42. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $333.35 and a one year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

