Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 237.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $357.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.68 and a 200 day moving average of $366.34. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

